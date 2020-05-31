Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

What Robert Fico is saying when he refuses to wear a mask

Doesn’t this tell us a lot about who he was all along?

Robert Fico gave a press conference in late May without a mask on his face, which is against the measures. Robert Fico gave a press conference in late May without a mask on his face, which is against the measures. (Source: TASR)

Robert Fico seems confused.

This is what thinks he is communicating when he refuses to wear a mask during a press conference: “Caution is for liberal wimps. Brave, strong, manly men like me don’t need masks. I’m strong. I’m a leader. I’m a strong leader.”

But what he is actually saying is this: “I don’t give a sh*t about the law. Even more so, I don’t give a sh*t about anybody else in this room. Pay attention to me. I am the important one.”

Whereas skilled politicians read a situation, know what they want to communicate and then execute, washed-up politicians cling to old messaging that no longer fits the times. Worse yet, they think they are saying one thing, but don’t realise that everybody is hearing something else.

31. May 2020 at 20:51  | Benjamin Cunningham

