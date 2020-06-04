Former manager of the state forestry company charged with corruption

The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) made numerous arrests on June 3 in connection with an investigation into suspected corruption in the state-owned company, Lesy SR (Forests of the Slovak Republic).Read alsoAgriculture Ministry stops the hunting of wolves Read more
Among the 37 charged is the company’s former sales director, Tomáš Klouček, who was in charge of public procurement, sales and other wood-related business activities, the Sme daily reported.
The police said he accepted bribes in cash, as well as in the form of fictitious invoices for consulting services. The police estimated the total amount of bribes the director accepted to be at least €147,253.
4. Jun 2020 at 13:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff