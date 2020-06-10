Archaeological research in village near Rimavská Sobota proved existence of Romanesque temple

Preservationists will decide whether the findings will be presented to the public.

Archaeological research proved the existence of an older Romanesque church at the site of a current Gothic church in the village Žíp near Rimavská Sobota.

“We opened three probes with which we uncovered the bases of an older Romanesque church that used to have an orthogon presbytery,” said archaeologist Alexander Botoš of the Gemersko-malohontské Museum, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The archaeologist also succeeded to uncover part of the Romanesque nave of this church. He added that the current temple also has some features that may belong to the late-Romanesque era, such as slotted windows at the presbytery.

The research proved the existence of the older Romanesque church for the first time in history. The interior of the current temple is decorated with frescos from the 14th century.

Walled church

Interestingly, the church from the reformation era belongs to Calvinists who walled up the presbytery as they did not need it from the liturgic point of view.

They used it as storage, archaeologists explained. Whether the findings will be presented to the public through a glass floor, for example, the preservationists will decide. The church would be interested in such a step, Botoš noted, adding that this church is one of the most beautiful representations of Gothic architecture in the Gemer region.

The gothic church in Žíp originated at the end of the 13th century. At the beginning of the 16th century, the church was reconstructed in a late-Gothic style. In the past, the church was walled; the base of the wall was found in 1970 while the nave of the church is accompanied by a wooden bell tower from 1750.

10. Jun 2020 at 21:59 | Compiled by Spectator staff