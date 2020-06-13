New cycling route connects two countries, two regions and two castles

Historic and pilgrimage sights on the way.

International cycling route from Trenčín to the town of Brumov-Bylnice in the Moravian part of the Czech Republic connects Slovakia and the Czech Republic. If you want to learn more about travel attractions in the Trenčín region, be sure to check our travel guide.

An almost 12-kilometre section from Trenčín to Nemšová on the Slovak side opened under the oldest pilgrimage spot in Slovakia, in Skalka nad Váhom.

Commuting without motor vehicles

The cycling route is part of the international project Following the Traces of History By Bike. This part of the cycling route leads from the old railway bridge in Trenčín to the swimming pool in Nemšová.

Costs to the construction of 11.5-kilometre path were financed by the EU and the state, at €2.5 million, 5 percent contributed by the region.

Its part is two cycling bridges above Súčanka River in Skalka nad Váhom and Vlára in Nemšová, and three rest spots. The cycling route connects cultural and historical monuments as well as spots for sport.

“It should also serve for commuting to work,” said Jaroslav Baška, head of the Trenčín self-governing region, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “We want to be more careful with the environment, we want more people to use non-motor transport,” he said, adding that another aim is people doing something for their health.

Around pilgrimage spots

The cycling route connects Zlín and the Trenčín Region, Trenčín Castle and Brumov Castle. “However, it especially connects good people,” he said.

The new part of the cycling route was also praised by Nitra bishop Viliam Judák, who is also a fan of cycling. He used a cycling route alongside dozens of cycling lovers.

“Cycling route also leads around pilgrimage spots. Cyclists can not only rest here, but also meditate and draw something from history and the sacredness that emanates from it,” the bishop said as quoted by TASR. “Around the year 1000, hermits used to live here. They had another way of life, and can serve as an example to many of us. They teach us how to become silent, to enter nature so we can value it more,” he said.

To connect Trenčín and Brumov-Bylnica, there is an approximately 1.5-kilometre section on the Slovak side and a nearly 3-kilometre section on the Moravian side missing. The Slovak part of the cycling route may open this or next year. On the Moravian side, the situation is more complicated, two or three years needed to complete the final part.

Bojnice Castle (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

13. Jun 2020 at 9:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff