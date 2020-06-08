Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

German producer of lights plans layoffs in Považie

Nearly 340 people are expected to lose their jobs.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

Several hundreds of people working for the German producer of car lights, Hella Slovakia Signal-Lighting, will lose their jobs by summer.

The company plans to lay off nearly 340 employees, 250 of whom work in its plant situated in Bánovce nad Bebravou (Trenčín Region) while 90 work in Trenčín. The company currently employs some 1,900 people, the TASR newswire reported.

The information has already been confirmed by both the representatives of trade unions and the company. The former still wants to discuss the plans.

“Regarding a huge drop in the demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the existing gap in using the capacities in some of our Slovak plants, we are forced to adjust the number of our staff,” said Thomas Weier, the authorised representative of the company, as quoted by TASR.

Negotiations to continue

Related articleIncrease in unemployment rate is worse than during financial crisis Read more 

The company reported the plan to dismiss 337 employees to the local labour office.

“We will use the upcoming weeks to closely monitor the market and the exchange of opinions with trade unions,” Weier added, as quoted by TASR.

Employees were informed about the plan on June 3. Trade unions have already started securing legal advisory and educational services for employees, said the head of the local KOVO Hella Slovakia, Michal Nirka.

They are ready to discuss the layoffs with the company representatives to seek some additional measures to limit the impact of mass layoffs, he added.

8. Jun 2020 at 13:24  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

President makes a wish, prime minister gives gifts

Lifting the coronavirus measures is not a birthday party.

President Čaputová speaking in the parliament

People in Slovakia baulk at coronavirus vaccine as crisis wanes

Vaccine hesitancy in Slovakia extends beyond COVID-19.

A lab technician holds a vile of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate during testing at the Chula Vaccine Research Center, run by Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, May 25, 2020. Researchers in Thailand claim to have promising results with the vaccination on mice, and have begun testing on monkeys.

Rental housing has become a hot issue

Slovakia lacks not only apartments with rent control, but also dwellings.

Slovakia lacks rental housing.

State borders between Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria are open

Free movement without the need to go into quarantine or take a COVID-19 test applies to citizens and residents of all four countries.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)