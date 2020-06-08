German producer of lights plans layoffs in Považie

Nearly 340 people are expected to lose their jobs.

Several hundreds of people working for the German producer of car lights, Hella Slovakia Signal-Lighting, will lose their jobs by summer.

The company plans to lay off nearly 340 employees, 250 of whom work in its plant situated in Bánovce nad Bebravou (Trenčín Region) while 90 work in Trenčín. The company currently employs some 1,900 people, the TASR newswire reported.

The information has already been confirmed by both the representatives of trade unions and the company. The former still wants to discuss the plans.

“Regarding a huge drop in the demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the existing gap in using the capacities in some of our Slovak plants, we are forced to adjust the number of our staff,” said Thomas Weier, the authorised representative of the company, as quoted by TASR.

Negotiations to continue

The company reported the plan to dismiss 337 employees to the local labour office.

“We will use the upcoming weeks to closely monitor the market and the exchange of opinions with trade unions,” Weier added, as quoted by TASR.

Employees were informed about the plan on June 3. Trade unions have already started securing legal advisory and educational services for employees, said the head of the local KOVO Hella Slovakia, Michal Nirka.

They are ready to discuss the layoffs with the company representatives to seek some additional measures to limit the impact of mass layoffs, he added.

8. Jun 2020 at 13:24 | Compiled by Spectator staff