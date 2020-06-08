Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia 10, Britain 0

COVID-19 has given an indication that Brexit is unlikely to go well, least of all for the UK, Tony Blair's former top adviser writes for The Slovak Spectator.

Boris Johnson scores zero out of ten, writes Alastair Campbell, former spokesman of Tony Blair. Boris Johnson scores zero out of ten, writes Alastair Campbell, former spokesman of Tony Blair. (Source: AP/TASR)

Alastair Campbell is an author and strategist. He was spokesman and strategist for Tony Blair, 1994-2003

Slovakia is one of those European countries that many of my British compatriots would struggle to place on a map. Some might confuse it with Slovenia; others would know it only if they have had personal experience of its wonderful tourism, amazing scenery, culture, history and hospitality.

I am certain that, at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, if any Brit had been asked: ‘Who do you think will do a better job of managing the crisis, the UK or Slovakia?’ they would have laughed at the very idea that tiny Slovakia could possibly do better than mighty Britain.

Related articleSlovakia earns reputation as a success story in the coronavirus pandemic Read more 

Yet look at us now … Britain stands ignominiously at the ‘top’ of the deaths-per-million league table. And when I posted a video on Twitter, pointing out that sad, tragic fact, one of my favourite responses was from someone called ‘British in Slovakia.’

He said: ‘In Slovakia, which is in Schengen, and has five land borders, we closed the country immediately and mask use became mandatory – not ‘if you can’. This week, we opened borders with our neighbours and can go to cinemas, pubs, shopping centres. All this with 28 deaths, and a population of five million.’

That is indeed quite a success story, all the more impressive for there being a young new government in charge. It stands in marked contrast to the UK. I know that many Slovaks follow Manchester United. Their Old Trafford home is now the only Premier League stadium that would be large enough to accommodate the UK’s excess deaths since the pandemic began, well over 60,000. Much of the blame rests with our prime minister.

The opposite of what the UK needs

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

8. Jun 2020 at 19:50  | Alastair Campbell

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Brexit

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

President makes a wish, prime minister gives gifts

Lifting the coronavirus measures is not a birthday party.

President Čaputová speaking in the parliament

People in Slovakia baulk at coronavirus vaccine as crisis wanes

Vaccine hesitancy in Slovakia extends beyond COVID-19.

A lab technician holds a vile of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate during testing at the Chula Vaccine Research Center, run by Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, May 25, 2020. Researchers in Thailand claim to have promising results with the vaccination on mice, and have begun testing on monkeys.

Rental housing has become a hot issue

Slovakia lacks not only apartments with rent control, but also dwellings.

Slovakia lacks rental housing.

Slovaks will work longer to pay their taxes this year than at any other time in history

Coronavirus has pushed back Tax Freedom Day by weeks in Slovakia.

Illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)