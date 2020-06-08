Slovakia 10, Britain 0

COVID-19 has given an indication that Brexit is unlikely to go well, least of all for the UK, Tony Blair's former top adviser writes for The Slovak Spectator.

Boris Johnson scores zero out of ten, writes Alastair Campbell, former spokesman of Tony Blair. (Source: AP/TASR)

Alastair Campbell is an author and strategist. He was spokesman and strategist for Tony Blair, 1994-2003

Slovakia is one of those European countries that many of my British compatriots would struggle to place on a map. Some might confuse it with Slovenia; others would know it only if they have had personal experience of its wonderful tourism, amazing scenery, culture, history and hospitality.

I am certain that, at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, if any Brit had been asked: ‘Who do you think will do a better job of managing the crisis, the UK or Slovakia?’ they would have laughed at the very idea that tiny Slovakia could possibly do better than mighty Britain.

Yet look at us now … Britain stands ignominiously at the ‘top’ of the deaths-per-million league table. And when I posted a video on Twitter, pointing out that sad, tragic fact, one of my favourite responses was from someone called ‘British in Slovakia.’

He said: ‘In Slovakia, which is in Schengen, and has five land borders, we closed the country immediately and mask use became mandatory – not ‘if you can’. This week, we opened borders with our neighbours and can go to cinemas, pubs, shopping centres. All this with 28 deaths, and a population of five million.’

That is indeed quite a success story, all the more impressive for there being a young new government in charge. It stands in marked contrast to the UK. I know that many Slovaks follow Manchester United. Their Old Trafford home is now the only Premier League stadium that would be large enough to accommodate the UK’s excess deaths since the pandemic began, well over 60,000. Much of the blame rests with our prime minister.

The opposite of what the UK needs

8. Jun 2020 at 19:50 | Alastair Campbell