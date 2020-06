Health care purges have started - 12 top managers gone within two months

Health care analysts question the speed of the removals and some replacements the minister has chosen.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) can usually be seen quietly standing behind his party boss, PM Igor Matovič, during press conferences. He speaks only when the prime minister invites him.

However, he acts more confidently when replacing top managers in the health sector, having replaced 12 heads of various health institutions in just over two months.

11. Jun 2020 at 10:16 | Ján Krempaský