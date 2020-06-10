Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Post-coronavirus Slovakia facing major challenge and it is not ready

If we want to be a middle-income country, fine, but we should then stop dreaming about catching up with Austria or even competing with Czechia in the future, says a top expert on education and the labour market, Vladimír Šucha.

Vladimír ŠuchaVladimír Šucha (Source: Courtesy of Vladimír Šucha)

Read in this interview

-What we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic

-How brain drain hurts Slovakia

-Why Slovakia is not ready for the fourth industrial revolution

-What the monoculture in Slovak industry is causing and how to deal with the automotive dominance

The COVID-19-triggered crisis will enhance all of Slovakia’s systemic problems, says Vladimír Šucha, the newly-appointed special advisor at the Commission’s Directorate General for Education and Culture, who recently returned to Brussels from a short stint as the Progressive Slovakia candidate for parliament.

The Slovak Spectator (TSS): What impacts will the COVID-19 pandemic have on the world and on Slovakia?

10. Jun 2020 at 11:24  | Jana Liptáková

Theme: Education

Services and publications

