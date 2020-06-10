Post-coronavirus Slovakia facing major challenge and it is not ready

Read in this interview
-What we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic
-How brain drain hurts Slovakia
-Why Slovakia is not ready for the fourth industrial revolution
-What the monoculture in Slovak industry is causing and how to deal with the automotive dominance
The COVID-19-triggered crisis will enhance all of Slovakia’s systemic problems, says Vladimír Šucha, the newly-appointed special advisor at the Commission’s Directorate General for Education and Culture, who recently returned to Brussels from a short stint as the Progressive Slovakia candidate for parliament.
The Slovak Spectator (TSS): What impacts will the COVID-19 pandemic have on the world and on Slovakia?
10. Jun 2020 at 11:24 | Jana Liptáková