Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

National emergency ends on June 13

The proposal was approved by the government.

The national emergency, declared in mid-March by the previous government of Peter Pellegrini (Smer), will officially end on June 13.

The proposal was approved by the government at its June 10 session.

It means that the working duty to secure medical treatment as well as the ban on the right to strike for some employees will be cancelled. The ban on gathering peacefully is ending already on June 10, the SITA newswire reported.

Although the national emergency declared on March 15 will expire, the state of emergency declared on March 11 remains in place.

At the same time, the government approved the keeping of controls only at the border with Poland. Border controls at airports also remain in place.

10. Jun 2020 at 14:06  | Compiled by Spectator staff

