Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Some summer terraces in Bratislava will be exempt from tax while others will not

Bratislava city council has decreased the tax to zero; the Old Town has only halved it.

Terraces are popular during the summer in Bratislava.Terraces are popular during the summer in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

Whether restaurants, pubs and other gastronomic outlets in the centre of Bratislava will pay a tax for their summer terraces will depend on their location. While Bratislava city council will exempt gastronomic outlets having summer terraces on its land from the respective tax, the Old City borough will only reduce the tax by half for terraces in its area.

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

“By waiving the tax, we want to help businesses on the territory of the city and also support tourism after the pandemic is over,” said Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo. “We are trying to respond to the relaxation of the anti-corona measures as fast as possible and provide outlets with effective help.”

In late May, city councillors adopted an amendment to the respective generally binding regulation (VZN) on the tax for usage of a public space, reducing the tax for summer terraces to zero as of June 15. As well as helping restaurants and cafés that have suffered significant losses due to the anti-corona measures, the council also wants to contribute to the protection of public health and support moving customers from inside premises to outdoors. This measure will reduce the city council’s revenues by €200,000 this year.

Related articleCOVID-19 causes restaurant owners to sell their businesses Read more 

Contrary to the city council's decision, the Old City borough will only halve the tax for the usage of public space for restaurants, pubs and other outlets. Business entities consider this tax reduction insufficient and warn that as many as three quarters of outlets may cease to exist in the city centre. The borough cites its dire financial situation as the reason for only halving the tax.

For interesting feature stories about Bratislava and many practical tips for travellers see our Bratislava City Guide.

11. Jun 2020 at 18:04  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Attacker in Vrútky school killed one person; he was shot dead by police

The 22-year-old attacker was a former student of the school.

The school in Vrútky

How we stopped being comrades

Freedom is not a birthright. No generation receives freedom ready-made and perfect: pre-prepared for consumption.

The For a Decent Slovakia protest gathering in Bratislava in 2019.

Former Slovak Spectator editor-in-chief first Slovak to win the European Press Prize

The panel of judges appreciated the very personal note of Beata Balogová’s piece marking the Velvet Revolution anniversary and links to challenges we face nowadays.

Beata Balogová, Winner European Press Prize 2020

The fight for the interpretation of democracy is happening here in Central Europe

I wanted to show how many times we came close to losing freedom, says European Press Prize laureate Beata Balogová.

Beata Balogová
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)