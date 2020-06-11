Some summer terraces in Bratislava will be exempt from tax while others will not

Bratislava city council has decreased the tax to zero; the Old Town has only halved it.

Whether restaurants, pubs and other gastronomic outlets in the centre of Bratislava will pay a tax for their summer terraces will depend on their location. While Bratislava city council will exempt gastronomic outlets having summer terraces on its land from the respective tax, the Old City borough will only reduce the tax by half for terraces in its area.

“By waiving the tax, we want to help businesses on the territory of the city and also support tourism after the pandemic is over,” said Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo. “We are trying to respond to the relaxation of the anti-corona measures as fast as possible and provide outlets with effective help.”

In late May, city councillors adopted an amendment to the respective generally binding regulation (VZN) on the tax for usage of a public space, reducing the tax for summer terraces to zero as of June 15. As well as helping restaurants and cafés that have suffered significant losses due to the anti-corona measures, the council also wants to contribute to the protection of public health and support moving customers from inside premises to outdoors. This measure will reduce the city council’s revenues by €200,000 this year.

Contrary to the city council's decision, the Old City borough will only halve the tax for the usage of public space for restaurants, pubs and other outlets. Business entities consider this tax reduction insufficient and warn that as many as three quarters of outlets may cease to exist in the city centre. The borough cites its dire financial situation as the reason for only halving the tax.

11. Jun 2020 at 18:04 | Compiled by Spectator staff