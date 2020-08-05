Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

How to read a Slovak wine label

All you need to learn are a few simple terms.

(Source: Ján Svrček)

This is an article from our archive of travel guides Spectacular Slovakia. For up-to-date information and feature stories, take a look at the latest edition of our Spectacular Slovakia guide.

First, look to see whether a wine is červené (red), biele (white), or ružové (rosé), and suché (dry) or sladké (sweet).

www.spectacularslovakia.sk www.spectacularslovakia.sk

Then check out the grading system. Slovak wine comes in three grades: révové vína stolové (table), akostné (quality), and vína s prívlastkom (wine with a special attribute).

Wine lovers will want bottles from the latter two grades. Wines marked "quality" are made with a single variety of grapes from a single region, both of which are listed. They are almost always drinkable, and many times quite good.

Higher quality wines are marked s prívlastkom, a rating subdivided into smaller categories. Essentially, these subcategories indicate the amount of sugar in the grapes before fermentation (a sum that doesn't necessarily predict sweetness).

Usually, wines marked kabinet (cabinet), neskorý zber (late harvest), and výber (grape selection) are excellent. The phrases themselves are antiquated translations from German.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Ruská Bystrá Ruská Bystrá (Source: Tomáš Hulík)

5. Aug 2020 at 10:22  | Matt Reynolds

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Coronavirus confirmed in company producing ventilators

Wedding guests are in quarantine, too. Authorities have adopted measures to prevent the disease from spreading.

How about reforming the way we run elections?

More information could be a good thing for democracy.

Election officials get ready to count the ballots on November 27.

News digest: Verdict in the Kuciak murder trial postponed

Read your overview of news from Slovakia on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Marian Kočner

Slovakia may bid farewell to 1-cent and 2-cent coins

Finance Ministry has an amendment in the works.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)