Courtyard of Spiš Castle becomes canvas for floor plan of Notre-Dame Cathedral

The cathedral would fit into the castle.

The lower courtyard of Spiš Castle has become the canvas for a floor plan of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, drawn by artist Matúš Lányi.

The cathedral is mapped out on a scale of 1:1, measures 128 by 48 meters and represents an area of about 6,000 square metres, said the artist.

“I first had to measure it, then mark out the points I would connect with plastic tape,” said Lányi, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “It is a continuation of a concept conducted in the long term where I compare the ground plans of different areas and cathedrals, it is a kind of comparison,” he noted.

The artist has also traced the floor plans of the cathedral in Chartres, the cathedral in Amiens and then the Cathedral of Saint Martin in Spišská Kapitula. Notre-Dame is his latest project.

According to Lányi, the fact that Notre-Dame and Spiš Castle lie on the same parallel is an interesting coincidence.

Discover more castles in Slovakia with our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides





Čítajte viac: https://artemis.sme.sk/admin/article/show-preview/22426030?sectionId=2&rubricId=7034

20. Jun 2020 at 9:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff