President Čaputová is in preventive quarantine

She cancelled her programme for the entire week.

President Zuzana Čaputová has cancelled her programme and will stay in preventive home quarantine until Friday, June 26.

She made her decision after one of the employees of the President’s Office was in contact with a coronavirus-positive person, her spokesperson Martin Strižinec informed the media.

Čaputová was supposed to meet with her Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen in her hometown of Pezinok today.

24. Jun 2020 at 8:23 | Compiled by Spectator staff