Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Sulík sends his business-environment-boosting measures to parliament

The cabinet gave a green light to the measures prepared by the Economy Ministry to improve the business environment in Slovakia.

Richard SulíkRichard Sulík (Source: TASR)

The business environment in Slovakia will undergo major changes. The cabinet has greenlighted, with comments, the changes proposed by Economy Minister Richard Sulík, who called Wednesday "the most beautiful day for Slovakia since the introduction of the tax reform".

The long-awaited draft bill, which the parliament is to debate in a fast-tracked legislative procedure next week, amends several laws. It contains 114 measures, the TASR newswire reported.

Less bureaucracy promised

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

24. Jun 2020 at 19:46  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Čaputová in isolation, Kollár under pressure, Matovič talks stability (news digest)

There has been another rise in the rate of new coronavirus cases. Tension is growing around the parliament's speaker. Business environment might get a boost soon.

Boris Kollár (left) and Igor Matovič.

Experts warn of deeper recession if COVID-19 cases spike

Slovak economy is projected to fall by nearly 10 percent in 2020.

Finance Minister Eduard Heger and his colleagues of the Institute for Financial Policy present Slovakia's latest macroeconomic forest on June 23, 2020.

President Čaputová tested negative with the coronavirus

She is staying in quarantine until the second test is negative too.

President Zuzana Čaputová

Slovakia not out of the woods on COVID-19

We should not give up on tried and true measures just yet.

Čumil (Rubberneck) with mask
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)