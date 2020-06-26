Investigative reporter finds a bullet in his mailbox

The Slovak journalist has been working on the team that Kuciak was part of before he was killed.

An investigative reporter, who is a member of the editorial team that Ján Kuciak worked for before he was killed, found a bullet in the mailbox at his home on Thursday (June 25) morning.

The journalist who works for the Aktuality.sk news website, Peter Sabo, has previously written about the underworld in the western-Slovak town of Sereď, scandals linked to former justice minister Gábor Gál, the VAT fraudsters from southern Slovakia and the recently publicised Dobytkár (Cattle Breeder) police action that saw some prominent figures land in custody on corruption charges and the murky circumstances of the Mochovce nuclear power plant completion.

They will not threaten us, says journalist

Aktuality.sk Editor-in-Chief, Peter Bárdy, who wrote about the bullet in the mailbox in his editorial on June 26, also noted that Sabo joined the editorial team after the murder of Kuciak and has developed into a skilled data analyst. He also works with the materials from the so-called Kočner Library."There are enough reasons for us to worry that the bullet in his mailbox might not have been just a prank by the local kids," Bárdy wrote in his editorial.

He has informed the interior minister and the police corps president about the incident and the editorial team has taken steps, in cooperation with the police, to protect the journalist. Sabo has meanwhile given a statement to the police as well.

"They will not threaten us. They will not threaten Peter Sabo, nor anyone else in our editorial team. Nor many of our colleagues in other editorials," Bárdy wrote.

IPI calls for measures to keep the reporter safe

The International Press Institute has welcomed the prompt investigation opened by the Slovak police and urged them "to work tirelessly to identify those responsible".

“Authorities must also ensure that necessary measures are put in place to protect Sabo’s safety,” IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen said. “This kind of intimidation must be taken seriously. Threats against Aktuality journalists were not properly investigated in the past, with tragic consequences. Slovak authorities should not make the same mistake again.”

In a disconnected development, the Slovak police detained and subsequently placed in custody former police officer Pavol Vorobjov in connection with the case of the illegal screening of journalists in police databases in the months leading up to the murder of Jan Kuciak.

Based on the leaked phone communications, and the testimonies during the Kuciak murder trial, a commando-style force of former police officers and former secret agents followed a number of Slovak journalists, including Kuciak.

26. Jun 2020 at 16:28 | Compiled by Spectator staff