Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Once a hub, now forgotten: Liptovský Mikuláš

The new exhibition in a Liptovský Mikuláš gallery tells the story of the Liptov region and its famous natives, including S. Fischer.

The exhibition, Mikuláš nejestwuje, curated by Slovak writer Michal Hvorecký recounts stories of the northern Slovakian town of Liptovský Mikuláš.The exhibition, Mikuláš nejestwuje, curated by Slovak writer Michal Hvorecký recounts stories of the northern Slovakian town of Liptovský Mikuláš. (Source: Liptovská galéria P. M. Bohúňa)

The writer and enthusiastic gallery goer, Michal Hvorecký, does not miss out on the opportunity to pay a visit to the local galleries when he travels. Discovering such venues has helped him understand these places.

When he was approached by the Peter Michal Bohúň Liptov Gallery in the northern Slovakian town of Liptovský Mikuláš to create an exhibition for the first time in his life, learning what it takes to put such an exhibition together, he was delighted and took up the challenge with humility and curiosity.

Mikuláš nejestwuje

Venue: Liptovská galéria Petra Michala Bohúňa

Date: July 2 - August 15

Curator: Michal Hvorecký

Richard Gregor, who manages the Liptov Gallery, has long been toying with the idea of letting someone from the outside, who has an intense relationship with the visual arts, rummage through their vast stock of artwork once a year.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

8. Jul 2020 at 23:35  | Monika Moravčíková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Nice but also aggressive. Immigration experience in Slovakia often depends on the officers handling it

Ombudswoman looks at the Foreigners' Police. She sees room for improvement in personal capacities, general information in foreign languages, language skills of officers and use of the electronic system.

In front of the Foreigners' Police in Bratislava

Questions over police intervention against a man with a knife in Bratislava

The man was detained in the centre of the capital. A video of the intervention shows some questionable moments.

Bratislava

People took wooden spoons to the streets and protested against stricter abortion laws

Four towns hosted the protests. Meanwhile, a survey shows most people do not think current rules should change.

"We will not be silent. Solidarity with women."

Health Minister pledges to make cancer a top health priority

Krajčí says he wants more done to ensure lives are saved and cancer patients get better treatment.

Illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)