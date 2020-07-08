Once a hub, now forgotten: Liptovský Mikuláš

The new exhibition in a Liptovský Mikuláš gallery tells the story of the Liptov region and its famous natives, including S. Fischer.

The exhibition, Mikuláš nejestwuje, curated by Slovak writer Michal Hvorecký recounts stories of the northern Slovakian town of Liptovský Mikuláš. (Source: Liptovská galéria P. M. Bohúňa)

The writer and enthusiastic gallery goer, Michal Hvorecký, does not miss out on the opportunity to pay a visit to the local galleries when he travels. Discovering such venues has helped him understand these places.

When he was approached by the Peter Michal Bohúň Liptov Gallery in the northern Slovakian town of Liptovský Mikuláš to create an exhibition for the first time in his life, learning what it takes to put such an exhibition together, he was delighted and took up the challenge with humility and curiosity.

Mikuláš nejestwuje Venue: Liptovská galéria Petra Michala Bohúňa Date: July 2 - August 15 Curator: Michal Hvorecký

Richard Gregor, who manages the Liptov Gallery, has long been toying with the idea of letting someone from the outside, who has an intense relationship with the visual arts, rummage through their vast stock of artwork once a year.

8. Jul 2020 at 23:35 | Monika Moravčíková