Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Pohoda in the Air festival starting

The popular summer festival moves online this year.

Pohoda festivalPohoda festival (Source: SME)

Although the largest summer festival in Slovakia, Pohoda, will take place at its usual spot at the Trenčín airport, there will be no fans.

Instead, the whole event will be streamed online, under the Pohoda in the Air brand. The festival starts on the evening of Thursday, July 9 and will last until Sunday, July 12.

The streaming will be available online for free at Pohodafestival.sk, on Facebook and YouTube.

Apart from watching the programme, people will be able to respond to various calls and campaigns, the TASR newswire reported.

New website look

Related articlePohoda Festival postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus Read more 

“The website of Pohoda has undergone the biggest facelift in the past years,” said Anton Repka, PR manager of the festival, as quoted by TASR.

It was necessary to update the website and make it more attractive. The changes had started before Pohoda was turned into an online event for this year, but the decision had an impact on the final look.

“The homepage tries to express other dimensions the festival offers in the online space,” Repka said, as quoted by TASR. “The stages represent ‘planets’ that orbit Trenčín airport. After clicking on them, the programme and stream proof will appear.”

The complete programme can be found in the line-up section. It will contain special concerts from artists from across the globe, as well as various debates, performances, literature, film and visual art.

9. Jul 2020 at 12:31  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

PM Matovič hints at stricter measures after coronavirus cases surge

The number of new coronavirus-positive cases has been increasing the most since April.

Illustrative stock photo

Volkswagen Slovakia could receive a €500-million investment

The Igor Matovič cabinet is promising to establish a training centre, build rental flats and improve public transport for the carmaker to win the investment.

PM Igor Matovič, second from right, meeting with VW Slovakia representatives - Oliver Grünberg, the Chairman of the Board of Volkswagen Slovakia, and Andreas Tostmann, second and third from left.

Nice but also aggressive. Immigration experience in Slovakia often depends on the officers handling it

Ombudswoman looks at the Foreigners' Police. She sees room for improvement in personal capacities, general information in foreign languages, language skills of officers and use of the electronic system.

In front of the Foreigners' Police in Bratislava

People took wooden spoons to the streets and protested against stricter abortion laws

Four towns hosted the protests. Meanwhile, a survey shows most people do not think current rules should change.

"We will not be silent. Solidarity with women."
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)