Pohoda in the Air festival starting

The popular summer festival moves online this year.

Although the largest summer festival in Slovakia, Pohoda, will take place at its usual spot at the Trenčín airport, there will be no fans.

Instead, the whole event will be streamed online, under the Pohoda in the Air brand. The festival starts on the evening of Thursday, July 9 and will last until Sunday, July 12.

The streaming will be available online for free at Pohodafestival.sk, on Facebook and YouTube.

Apart from watching the programme, people will be able to respond to various calls and campaigns, the TASR newswire reported.

New website look

“The website of Pohoda has undergone the biggest facelift in the past years,” said Anton Repka, PR manager of the festival, as quoted by TASR.

It was necessary to update the website and make it more attractive. The changes had started before Pohoda was turned into an online event for this year, but the decision had an impact on the final look.

“The homepage tries to express other dimensions the festival offers in the online space,” Repka said, as quoted by TASR. “The stages represent ‘planets’ that orbit Trenčín airport. After clicking on them, the programme and stream proof will appear.”

The complete programme can be found in the line-up section. It will contain special concerts from artists from across the globe, as well as various debates, performances, literature, film and visual art.

9. Jul 2020 at 12:31 | Compiled by Spectator staff