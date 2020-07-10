Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

New government set to put an end to any steps off the Euro-Atlantic road

New government looks to put foreign policy disunity behind it.

Slovakia's top three constitutional officials: President Zuzana Čaputová, Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár and PM Igor Matovič in April 2020. Slovakia's top three constitutional officials: President Zuzana Čaputová, Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár and PM Igor Matovič in April 2020. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

As Slovakia’s new government marked one hundred days in office in late June, PM Igor Matovič was facing mounting criticism at home over a plagiarism scandal involving his coalition ally, Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár. But the reactions to his and his government’s performance in foreign policy have been less critical.

Matovič stuck to tradition and made his first foreign trip to the Czech Republic. But his next, to Budapest shortly after the centenary of the Trianon treaty, under which Hungary lost much of its then territory, including what is modern-day Slovakia, was seen by observers as a success for Slovakia’s foreign policy.

Slovak-Hungarian relations have at times been difficult in the past and authoritarian Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán has a tendency to try and overshadow foreign partners. But Matovič managed to avoid a similar fate.

“His performance and the topics he discussed with Orbán took the wind out of the Hungarians’ sales,” Tomas Strážay, an expert on the Visegrad Group at the Slovak Foreign Policy Association think tank, told The Slovak Spectator. Matovič managed to set the agenda rather than just go along with the issues Orbán would typically focus on, he explained.

No more disunity

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

10. Jul 2020 at 6:00  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Ivan Korčok

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Coronavirus number higest since April, epidemiologists will convene on Monday (news digest)

Read the July 9 overview of news from Slovakia.

PM Igor Matovič

PM Matovič hints at stricter measures after coronavirus cases surge

The number of new coronavirus-positive cases has been increasing the most since April.

Illustrative stock photo

Volkswagen Slovakia could receive a €500-million investment

The Igor Matovič cabinet is promising to establish a training centre, build rental flats and improve public transport for the carmaker to win the investment.

PM Igor Matovič, second from right, meeting with VW Slovakia representatives - Oliver Grünberg, the Chairman of the Board of Volkswagen Slovakia, and Andreas Tostmann, second and third from left.

Nice but also aggressive. Immigration experience in Slovakia often depends on the officers handling it

Ombudswoman looks at the Foreigners' Police. She sees room for improvement in personal capacities, general information in foreign languages, language skills of officers and use of the electronic system.

In front of the Foreigners' Police in Bratislava
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)