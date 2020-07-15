Offices no longer need to be boring

A real estate consultancy agency assessed offices in Slovakia for the fourth time.

The overall winner was the HB Reavis office in Twin City at Mlynské Nivy. (Source: Courtesy of Office Roka)

Good office spaces keep employees happy at work, while having a modern, healthy and attractive office is an efficient tool for recruiting new talent. Companies in Slovakia are aware of the influence the working environment has on their employees and design their offices accordingly, show the results of an annual competition organised by the CBRE real estate consultancy company. It announced the results of the competition’s fourth edition on March 19.

“All finalists did a great deal of good work and brought elements to the office space that entertain the visitor and turn his/her visit into an experience,” said Katarína Cihová, leasing and business development director at WOOD & Company Real Estate and member of the jury, as cited in the press release. “It’s very pleasant to see that the work environment is shifting to meaningful and functional playfulness.”

15. Jul 2020 at 8:45 | Jana Liptáková