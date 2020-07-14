Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Half of new COVID-19 cases imported from abroad

In June, people contracted the virus in the Czech Republic most often.

Slovak holidaymakers walk towards a Ryanair plane July 4 at M. R. Štefánik Airport in Bratislava. Slovak holidaymakers walk towards a Ryanair plane July 4 at M. R. Štefánik Airport in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

With an increasing number of newly identified coronavirus cases, the latest analysis has shown that half of the cases recorded in June were imported from abroad.

The analysis, carried out between June 1 and July 8 by epidemiologists Mária Avdičová and Jana Námešná, lists the Czech Republic as the country from where people imported the highest number of COVID-19 cases (48), followed by Ukraine (40) and Great Britain (29).

Read alsoCoronavirus imported to Slovakia from over 50 countries Read more 

Out of 363 monitored cases, 187 were imported from other countries, including Serbia (14), Macedonia (7), Saudi Arabia (6), and the USA (5). People also contracted the virus in other, mostly European, countries, the TASR newswire reported.

Mostly asymptomatic patients

Authors of the analysis have also found that 69 percent of patients showed no symptoms, adding that visible symptoms were of a respiratory or febrile nature.

The largest group of those infected consisted of people aged 20 to 34, followed by people aged 35 to 54, the SITA newswire wrote.

In the studied period, most COVID-19 cases were reported from the Žilina Region, the least from the Nitra Region and Trnava Region.

Moreever, Čadca and Revúca, followed by Tvrdošín and Levoča, were described as the most affected districts, the analysis showed.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

14. Jul 2020 at 19:19  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Tuesday news digest: Coronavirus import statistics and new rules for travelling in parliament

Controversial abortion law advanced to the second reading, Kičura remains behind bars.

Education Minister Branislav Gröhling is said to be another politician, within a short period of time, who plagiarised his dissertation in the past.

Home of the Bloody Countess (from our archive)

Erzsébet Báthory was a barbaric torturer who drained virgin girls of their blood and then bathed in it.

Čachtice Castle

UPDATED: Education Minister’s thesis raises plagiarism questions too

Branislav Gröhling insists his thesis is in accordance with then-valid conditions. His university supported him.

Branislav Gröhling

Pandemic has shown us how important it is to keep borders open in the long run

Slovakia will be expected to come up with innovative and sustainable projects financed from the EU recovery fund, says the German Ambassador to Slovakia as Germany takes over the EU Council presidency.

German Ambasdsador to Slovakia Joachim Bleicker.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)