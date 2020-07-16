Some coalition MPs vote for extremists-filed abortion proposals

SaS and Za Ľudí, two minor ruling parties, have claimed their partners breached the coalition agreement.

After several coalition legislators, most of them from the major governing OĽaNO party, backed amendments to the abortion law submitted by the extremists, two minor governing parties have raised a finger.

Out of the 17 coalition MPs who voted for the proposal of the far right ĽSNS, 16 were of the OĽaNO caucus and one from the Sme Rodina party. Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and Za Ľudí question this as a breach of the coalition agreement.

Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) MP Anna Zemanová wrote on Facebook that by voting for an opposition proposal, a total of 16 OĽaNO and 2 Sme Rodina MPs breached the coalition agreement and “crossed the line”. Za Ľudí MP Jana Žitňanská holds a similar opinion.

“Supporting the opposition proposal without the consent of the entire coalition is a breach of the coalition agreement,” Žitňanská told TASR.

But OĽaNO and Sme Rodina disagree. For example, Michal Šipoš of OĽaNO said that the individual voting of some individuals is not a violation of the coalition agreement.

Coalition MPs may support the opposition proposal if it is in line with the government's program or the values of the coalition council, but the procedure is to be first approved by the coalition council, the coalition agreement reads.

Regardless of the dispute within the coalition, the parliament rejected both amendments concerning the 1957 abortion law submitted earlier by the extremist party.

A group of conservative OĽaNO MPs led by Anna Záborská, on the other hand, saw their own abortion-related proposal advance to the second reading in parliament on Tuesday. MPs will be discussing the much-criticised proposal in September again.

