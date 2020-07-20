Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
INTERVIEW

Diplomacy is more virtual for the moment, but personal contact is everything

We are more understanding of people’s personal circumstances than we were before the pandemic, says outgoing UK Ambassador Andy Garth.

UK Ambassador Andy GarthUK Ambassador Andy Garth (Source: Jana Liptáková)

Slovakia has set a very high bar when it comes to future postings, says UK Ambassador Andy Garth in an interview for The Slovak Spectator as he wraps up his unusually long term. During his time in Bratislava, he navigated the Brexit negotiations, witnessed the country in its biggest protests since the Velvet Revolution and learned how to do diplomacy during a pandemic.

TSS: When the British government decided not to allow people from Slovakia into the country without requiring them to go into self-isolation afterwards, it provoked a lot of angry and confused reactions. Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok said it was an error on the part of the British. Was it an error?

AG: Both sides have their experts looking at epidemiology and other factors. The UK’s Foreign Ministry is not involved in these decisions, but British epidemiologists have their own criteria and decided at that time not to expand the list to Slovakia, but they are keeping their list under review. I understand the questions here and we continue talking to the Slovak government. I welcome the fact that the UK is now being moved on the green list in Slovakia.

TSS: So you refute that the British decision could be a political one, as some Slovak politicians put it.

AG: It seems that there’s quite a lot of speculation about the rationale of the decision. Based on the information that I have this was a decision by Public Health England and Slovakia was not alone. There are other countries around the world that were affected, even countries like Slovenia, Estonia and Latvia.

TSS: The first reaction here were jokes that the UK must have forgotten that Slovakia exists.

AG: I think with a hundred thousand Slovaks in the UK it is hard to forget that Slovakia exists.

TSS: How is Slovakia viewed in the UK now? Is it any better known now than it was six years ago, when you first came here?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

20. Jul 2020 at 11:13  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Too early for rose-coloured glasses. Why Slovakia's industry dropped the most in Europe

The state supported the automotive industry the most.

The oldest witnesses of history: Vote for Slovakia's prettiest tree

Slovak and other European trees have riveting stories to share.

The common pear tree in the village of Laclavá, Žilina Region, is 300 years old and one of the 2020 finalists. The contest's winner will represent Slovakia on a European level next year.

Slovakia puts the UK on its low risk countries list

Home isolation will no longer be required for arrivals from Great Britain to Slovakia as of Monday.

The airport in Bratislava reopened.

Tatra rack railway needs repair

Its operation will be suspended for more than half year.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)