Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

A struggle for billions from the EU starts in the coalition

Slovakia has only been able to absorb a fraction of the money it is now about to receive from the recovery fund. Ministries disagree about who should be in charge.

PM Igor MatovičPM Igor Matovič (Source: AP/TASR)

Just hours after the European Council passed the recovery fund in Brussels, a power struggle kicked off in the ruling coalition in Slovakia. It concerns which ministry will decide on what the €7.5 billion assigned to Slovakia from the Next Generation EU fund will be spent.

"We will debate the management system at the coalition council," Minister Veronika Remišová of Za Ľudí said.

Related articleEU deal on recovery fund: Great news for Slovakia, says PM Matovič Read more 

Her newly-established ministry deals with drawing regular EU funds, and Sme has information that Remišová also wants to control the drawing of the new recovery fund. Yet the coalition partner Sme Rodina does not agree.

The longer the conflict about which party and which ministry should manage the spending of the billions of euros, the higher the chance that Slovakia will only draw a fraction of what it has been assigned.

Slovakia will only have three years, from 2021 to 2023, from the moment the system is set, to approve the projects, carry them out, and pay for them.

Slovakia has been absorbing EU funds since 2004, but the country has never been able to draw the money so fast.

"We need to submit our draft reform plan to the European Commission in October," PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) said.

Slovakia may lose time fighting for billions

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

22. Jul 2020 at 10:39  | Michal Katuška

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Tuesday news digest: Slovakia's success in Brussels and a diplomatic note sent to the British Embassy

Here's what happened in Slovakia on July 21.

European Union leaders during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on July 17, 2020.

Kuciak murder trial culminates: A convict points at Bödör, accuses him of fabricating a cover story

Businessman close to Smer, Norber Bödör, is currently in custody for another case. Andruskó points a finger at him and says he has covered up the murder.

Zoltán Andruskó in court.

Trams return to tunnel under Bratislava Castle

The changes come into force on July 27, 2020.

Illustrative stock photo

German business in Slovakia goes beyond automotive

German investors also have a significant presence in the energy and food-making sector, among others.

More than 600 companies in Slovakia have German shareholders
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)