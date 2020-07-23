Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Fewer foreigners working in Slovakia

Most foreign workers come from Ukraine.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

The number of foreigners working in Slovakia dropped slightly in June 2020.

While there were 74,800 citizens of other countries employed in local companies in late May, a month later their number fell to 74,300. However, the number rose by 1,200 in annual terms, as stems from the data of the Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family (ÚPSVaR).

Most in Bratislava

The most foreign workers come from Ukraine. However, their number also dropped in June, by 285 to 21,400.

The number of foreign staff from Serbia dropped in June, by 253 to 12,400, the SITA newswire reported.

As for EU member states, the most foreigners came to work in Slovakia from Romania (8,000), followed by the Czech Republic (5,900) and Hungary (5,100).

More than one-quarter of foreigners worked in Bratislava by the end of June. Altogether 20,800 were employed in one of the capital’s five districts.

It is followed by the Trnava district with 7,800 foreign workers and the Malacky district with 3,400 foreigners working there. On the other hand, only 10 foreigners were working in the Medzilaborce district by the end of June, SITA wrote.

23. Jul 2020 at 11:43  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Economics

