Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Turning kurzarbeit into a permanent labour market instrument

The short-time work scheme to help companies during next crises.

Kurzarbeit is meant to keep employment in struggling companies.Kurzarbeit is meant to keep employment in struggling companies. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia has learned a new word during the COVID-19 pandemic – kurzarbeit, or short-time work. The government has introduced this scheme known from Germany and Austria as a temporary instrument to help companies hit by the coronavirus crisis to keep their labour force and assist them in restarting their operation after demand for their products resumes. Now, it is working to make it permanent.

“The Slovak version of [permanent] kurzarbeit may work as an insurance scheme to be financed by companies and employees,” said Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina), adding that accumulated money might be used as a salvage package in the next crisis.

The Labour Ministry is just starting discussion with the business community about in what form the permanent short-time work scheme should be incorporated into the Slovak legislation.

“We welcome the introduction of the permanent kurzarbeit model, whose aim is to avoid layoffs during a crisis,” said Miriam Filová, spokesperson of the Federation of Employers’ Associations (AZZZ).

Good experiencefrom Germany

Germany has been using kurzarbeit for a long time and considers it a big success, said German Ambassador Joachim Bleicker, who was involved in the effort to introduce the scheme in Slovakia.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

27. Jul 2020 at 14:25  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

PM bungled his latest thesis defence, MPs let him pass

Amid talks of how Slovakia is becoming more knowledge-based and innovative, the prime minister shows ever more fervently that he does not hold intellectual property in high regard.

PM Igor Matovič

The number of new coronavirus cases keeps increasing. Health authorities respond

The town of Myjava has already closed its public swimming pool and cancelled events.

Illustrative stock photo

Government wants to save on IT by launching state software house

Its core labour force will consist of Wirecard specialists.

Illustrative stock photo

New Istropolis project in Bratislava raises mixed opinions

Architecture historians call for preservation of old Istropolis.

Istropolis
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)