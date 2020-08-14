Slovak startups eye Germany when scaling up their businesses

Three local startups selected to tour Germany.

The tour in Germany has provided a chance to interact with other startups. (Source: Courtesy of Nettle)

The Slovak startup scene is small, but many startups are on the verge of internationalisation. Germany, which is not only the biggest European economy, but also excels with its advanced digital ecosystem and a strong industrial base focusing on generating innovations, is the logical choice of startups eager to expand abroad and scale up their businesses.

Nettle Nettle is a young Slovak startup specialising in enterprise grade Conversational Artificial Intelligence technologies including virtual agents and chatbots. As a full-service technology provider, it not only builds its own proprietary natural language processing and machine learning driven platform, but also helps customers design, develop, test and deploy smart, human-like virtual agent solutions across the entire enterprise, either on the premise or in the cloud. It has delivered solutions for companies including Samsung, ČSOB, ESET, and 365 Bank, and it was the first company globally to deliver a “banner-Bot”, a chatbot inside an online banner, on the Google marketing platform. It is also a signatory member of the Slovak Research Centre for AI and an early adopting partner for Google RCS. It was voted the best AI/ML Startup in Slovakia in 2019 by the Central European Startup Awards.

“If you have the right product or service innovation at the right time, you can be very successful,” Richard Guga, co-founder of the Nettle startup, which builds artificial intelligence (AI) driven conversational platforms, told The Slovak Spectator.

14. Aug 2020 at 9:19 | Jana Liptáková