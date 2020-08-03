The simplification of taxes in Slovakia is an imperative

The coronavirus crisis has hit all economic sectors, including tax, audit and consultancy

The simplification of the tax code and making legislation predictable and compliant with international legislation standards are tax changes proposed in the Igor Matovič government’s programme statement, which tax and auditing experts perceive as needed, but also realistic. Along with a more intensive fight against tax fraud and more effective tax collection, they may increase the state’s tax revenues.

The Slovak Spectator spoke with top representatives of the tax consulting, accounting and auditing company Auditorea, which operates in Slovakia, Austria and the Czech Republic. Ulrich Paugger and Roman Kontelík discuss the latest tax changes in Slovakia as well as how the coronavirus crisis has challenged the business sector, including advisory firms.

3. Aug 2020 at 9:30 | Jana Liptáková