Slovakia experienced the hottest day this year

High temperatures were followed by strong storms.

The hottest day in Slovakia in 2020 so far was July 28. The temperatures were the highest in western Slovakia, where they oscillated between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius, the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) reported.

“Operative data shows that the hottest weather was in Senica: 36 Celsius degrees,” SHMÚ wrote on Facebook, adding that it is the highest value measured this year.

Until now, the hottest day was July 10, when the temperature hit 35.3 degrees Celsius, also in Senica.

Meanwhile, as many as 79 people collapsed from heat on July 28. Rescuers have reminded people of being careful and staying inside if possible.

Strong storms

The high temperatures that hit most of Slovakia on July 28 were replaced by storms later in the day. They particularly hit the western areas of the country, accompanied by a strong wind, intense rainfall and even hailstones.

Firefighters had to intervene 83 times. Weather caused most problems in the Trnava Region, where they intervened 43 times. The situation was especially serious in Skalica.

In the Žilina Region, there were 19 interventions, and in the Trenčín Region 10 interventions. Firefighters were mostly removing trees that fell on roads, buildings and parked vehicles. Some people also needed to drain water from flooded cellars, garages and streets.

Storms will continue in central and eastern Slovakia on July 29. A first-degree warning was issued for the Banská Bystrica Region, Košice Region, Prešov Region and Žilina Region.

Meteorologists warn against short but intense rainfalls of between 20 and 40 millimetres and a wind speed between 65 and 85 kilometres per hour.

(Source: SHMÚ)

29. Jul 2020 at 11:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff