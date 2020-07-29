Items in shopping cart: View
Jozef Majský has been sentenced for embezzling non-banking companies

The 17-year-long proceeding has come to an end. He will serve nine years in prison.

Jozef Majský in court in 2015.Jozef Majský in court in 2015. (Source: TASR)

Jozef Majský, a Vladimír Mečiar-era oligarch, was sentenced to prison for committing fraud in non-banking companies.

The Supreme Court turned down on July 29 his complaint and confirmed the earlier verdict of the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok, which sentenced him to nine years in prison in 2015 for the embezzlement of BMG Invest and Horizont Slovakia firms.

The verdict is now valid.

The whole proceeding, starting with Majský’s detention in October 2002, lasted 17 years, nine months and nine days, mostly because Majský was avoiding the court.

Majský not present

29. Jul 2020 at 17:17  | Compiled by Spectator staff

