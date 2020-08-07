Dobšinská Ice Cave celebrates 150 years since discovery

Renewed educational path as a gift.

A renewed educational path leads to Dobšinská Ice Cave in Košice Region, possible to discover with our Košice guide. It opened on the occasion of 150th anniversary since its discovery.

The path was built in 1998 and it is almost 500 metres long. Preservationists changed the damaged handrail and renewed the five panels that inform about the uniqueness of the local nature – the Slovenský Raj (Slovak Paradise) national park and fauna and flora in nature.

The Dobšinská Ice Cave is the only accessible cave in Slovenský Raj. Last year, 82,000 visitors came to look at icefalls, stalagmites and pillars.

Environment Minister Ján Budaj, who opened the path, said that it has a unique natural potential.

“Sustainable tourism in Slovenský Raj comes to the fore,” he said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “We have to transfer this trend to other corners of Slovakia.”

(Source: TASR)

7. Aug 2020 at 9:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff