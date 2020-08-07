Dobšinská Ice Cave celebrates 150 years since discovery

A renewed educational path leads to Dobšinská Ice Cave in Košice Region, possible to discover with our Košice guide. It opened on the occasion of 150th anniversary since its discovery.
Discover region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our Košice region travel guide.
The path was built in 1998 and it is almost 500 metres long. Preservationists changed the damaged handrail and renewed the five panels that inform about the uniqueness of the local nature – the Slovenský Raj (Slovak Paradise) national park and fauna and flora in nature.
The Dobšinská Ice Cave is the only accessible cave in Slovenský Raj. Last year, 82,000 visitors came to look at icefalls, stalagmites and pillars.
Environment Minister Ján Budaj, who opened the path, said that it has a unique natural potential.
“Sustainable tourism in Slovenský Raj comes to the fore,” he said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “We have to transfer this trend to other corners of Slovakia.”
Spectacular Slovakia travel guides
- A helping hand in the heart of Europe thanks to the Slovakia travel guide.
- Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.
- Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!
- See selected travel articles, podcasts, traveller's needs as well as other guides dedicated to Nitra, Trenčín Region, Trnava Region and Žilina Region.
7. Aug 2020 at 9:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff