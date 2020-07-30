Slovak mountains are overcrowded. People are queuing to get to the top

If you are heading to the High Tatras, arm yourself with patience.

Let’s spend our holidays in Slovakia, called epidemiologists as measures against the spread of novel coronavirus were lifting. They reminded us that the infection was brought to Slovakia from abroad and people should be cautious and enjoy their holidays in their own country.

The newest videos and photos circulating around the social networks show that many people turned a sympathetic ear to those calls. That, coupled with the warm and sunny weather, ideal for outdoor activities, that the last week of July has brought, has turned the popular spots in the Slovak mountains into melting pots.

Video, filmed by a Polish tourist, showed people waiting in line to get to Rysy Peak in the High Tatras.

Rysy is one of the highest peaks in the Tatras that can be conquered without an experienced mountain guide and is also very popular. Steeper parts are equipped with chains and that’s where the “traffic jams” started to appear.

Many tourists, instead of walking, opt for the cable car to carry them to higher altitudes. Photos show lines of people waiting in Tatranská Lomnica at the base station of the cable car that takes them to Skalnaté Pleso.

Regional daily Spiš Korzár recommends that tourists come to the Tatras very early, otherwise, they may have problems finding a parking spot.

Information about the overcrowded mountains also came from Terchová, a popular tourist spot in the Žilina Region. Jánošíkove diery, a system of gorges and waterfalls, provides easy hikes that are also suitable for children. Photos published on Facebook showed that they are crowded, too.

Another destination where it is necessary to wait in line is the cable car at Vrátna-Chleb, that takes tourists to attractive peaks in the Malá Fatra National Park.

30. Jul 2020 at 17:27 | Compiled by Spectator staff