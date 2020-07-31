A token of love in the centre, star-gazing in the east

Read this week’s overview of culture and travel stories from Slovakia.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Glass master Marek Vanko melts and experiments with glass in an historical glass furnace from the 9th century in the Archeopark in Hanušovce nad Topľou, Prešov Region, in late July 2020. (Source: TASR)

TRAVEL

The Mountain Rescue Service (HZS) launched an app – in Slovak - that allows tourists to call for help with one button and share their location with rescuers. Tourists can check the weather forecast and warnings in mountains anywhere in Slovakia.

Red or white? Pick the right wine for you from our detailed guide on Slovak wine. Moreover, discover all the best vineyards and wine manufacturers in Slovakia.

Tokaj Wine Region in eastern Slovakia. (Source: SITA)

20,000 notes were released and are obtainable, just like the coin, from the bank only. The coin combines 24-carat gold with hand-coloured painting.

The best place to observe the night sky free of light pollution in Slovakia is in the east, at Poloniny National Park. However, it is not recommended to come during a full moon.

10 AUGUST EVENTS IN SLOVAKIA

Keeping all the coronavirus measures in mind, set out on a trip around Slovakia and attend one of the events from the list put together by The Slovak Spectator. Festivals, tours, and exhibitions dominate the selection.

QUOTEWORTHY

“ I see the folk costume at its utmost as a work of art, which in traditional culture bears similar importance to architecture, a song, or a tale. „ Karel Plicka, a late Czechoslovak filmmaker folklorist

WEEKEND READS

The best way to learn more about Slovakia’s folklore heritage is to pay a visit to traditional villages such as Osturňa and open-air museums, like the one in Martin. Moreover, Slovakia boasts of several folk festivals.

Nina Poláková (34) started to work as a soloist in the Ballet of the Slovak National Theatre during her studies. Since then, she has worked her way up to the role of prima ballerina in the Vienna State Ballet.

Slovak ballet dancer Nina Poláková. (Source: Wiener Staatsballett/Ashley Taylor)

Rugby player Charles Cimetière refused to give up on his passion in Slovakia. He joined the rugby club, Slovan Bratislava, in 2009. He founded his own RKB club a few years later.

Bringing World to the Classroom

If you have a few more minutes, have a listen to The Slovak Spectator podcast, Bringing World to the Classroom, supported by the US Embassy in Bratislava. Colombian-Slovak photographer Gustavo Pizano talks about his life in Slovakia. You can find more podcasts here.

31. Jul 2020 at 6:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff