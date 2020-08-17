Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

A new Porsche plant will be built in Slovakia

The body shop will create jobs for 1,200 people.

Porsche sign, illustrative stock photoPorsche sign, illustrative stock photo (Source: AP/TASR)

German producer of sports vehicles Porsche has brought one of the biggest surprises during the coronavirus crisis. It plans to build a new body shop near Horná Streda (Trenčín Region) for €250 million.

It is expected to create jobs for 1,200 people, the Denník N daily reported.

The Germans have already submitted a proposal to respective authorities. The plant should be constructed between 2024 and 2026; full operation should be launched in 2027. The whole plant will have eight halls, measuring 14 hectares in size.

Porsche already has a tool shop in Dubnica nad Váhom (Trenčín Region), employing nearly 200 people. Moreover, it has been building a new technology centre for bodyworks near Horná Streda, where about 500 engineers are expected to find jobs. The centre will cost about €14 million to construct; the Slovak government will contribute €2 million.

17. Aug 2020 at 11:36  | Compiled by Spectator staff

