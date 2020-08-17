A new Porsche plant will be built in Slovakia

The body shop will create jobs for 1,200 people.

German producer of sports vehicles Porsche has brought one of the biggest surprises during the coronavirus crisis. It plans to build a new body shop near Horná Streda (Trenčín Region) for €250 million.

It is expected to create jobs for 1,200 people, the Denník N daily reported.

The Germans have already submitted a proposal to respective authorities. The plant should be constructed between 2024 and 2026; full operation should be launched in 2027. The whole plant will have eight halls, measuring 14 hectares in size.

Porsche already has a tool shop in Dubnica nad Váhom (Trenčín Region), employing nearly 200 people. Moreover, it has been building a new technology centre for bodyworks near Horná Streda, where about 500 engineers are expected to find jobs. The centre will cost about €14 million to construct; the Slovak government will contribute €2 million.

17. Aug 2020 at 11:36 | Compiled by Spectator staff