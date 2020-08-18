The Education Ministry is "ready for the new school year"

Slovak schools will follow a new warning system.

The Education Ministry presents new anti-coronavirus guidelines for schools ahead of a new school year on August 18, 2020. (Source: TASR)

“We're ready for a new school year,” Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS) announced on August 18 when presenting how the start to the school year would look.

All schools will open in September, following new basic guidelines on how to operate during the pandemic.

“The school year starts on September 2 and all children are obliged to attend,” the minister said.

Green, orange, then red

Despite no detailed information sent out to schools yet, it is now clear that schools will follow a so-called semaphore warning system.

18. Aug 2020 at 17:16 | Compiled by Spectator staff