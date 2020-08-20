Hygienists consider new measure for foreign employees entering their workplace

Seasonal workers who are behind the increase of positive cases in Slovakia, come mostly from Ukraine and Serbia.

The number of active positive coronavirus cases in Slovakia is currently reaching the numbers reported during the peak of the first wave in April.

Most of the infected people are seasonal workers coming to Slovakia from abroad to work in agriculture, the Health Ministry pointed out.

People from the so-called risk countries should register with their regional branch of the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) after their arrival, and then take a COVID-19 test on the fifth day, Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) reminded.

Meanwhile, employers are required to check whether the employee from abroad underwent self-isolation.

“In such cases, the employer is protected when hiring this person,” Krajčí said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

What is now done on a voluntary basis could change to an obligation from September 1 and the chief hygienist's office is currently working on the wording of the respective directive.

Only foreign employees with a negative coronavirus test would be allowed to enter the employer’s premises.

30 positive cases from Ukraine

Most recently, the problem with seasonal workers from Ukraine was uncovered in the Agromačaj company, where 30 people tested positive for COVID-19.

They were moved to quarantine accommodation and with the cooperation of the regional ÚVZ branch, their close contacts have been identified, said Juraj Mačaj of the company.

They have carried out some 800 tests.

Most infected people arrived in Slovakia in July from Ukraine, the analysis by epidemiologists from Banská Bystrica suggests, followed by Serbia. They arrive to work particularly with crops in western Slovakia.

Close contact and imported cases

Coronavirus testing revealed a further 80 positive cases on August 19.

Most of them were reported in the Bratislava districts (24), followed by the districts of Dunajská Streda (12), Ilava (5), Žilina (5), Trenčín (4) and Prešov (4).

Most cases in Bratislava were imported from abroad, while some are also close contacts of people who tested positively in the previous days.

Most cases in other districts are close contacts with the already identified cases, ÚVZ informed. New cases in Ilava are also linked with the currently monitored coronavirus hotspot.

20. Aug 2020 at 17:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff