Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Unionists and government lock horns over minimum wage

The minimum wage will increase less and will be cut from work surcharges.

Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina) introducing the compromise minimum wage proposal. Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina) introducing the compromise minimum wage proposal. (Source: TASR)

The Igor Matovič government is in an open conflict with labour unions. Minimum wage is the reason. While the labour minister insists the unions are putting forward unrealistic demands, the unionists are complaining that they have not been treated like this since the 1990s.

The formula for calculation of the minimum wage annual increase has failed to put an end to the autumn quarrels between trade unions, employers and the government. While the trade unions insist the increase should amount to what the formula calculated, the Labour Ministry and employers agreed on a lower increase behind the unionists’ back, causing the trade unions to walk out of the social dialogue.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

26. Aug 2020 at 11:26  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Economics

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

The ban on civilian flights to red countries lifted

Airlines will gradually restore their regular flights.

The airport in Bratislava reopened.

The system works

Our world has not collapsed.

Illustrative stock photo

Limits to mass events and visits to seniors. The situation in the capital has worsened

Bratislava has decided to turn its warning system to red.

People in Bratislava get tested in their cars on July 24, 2020.

Four glacier lakes and one waterfall. Discover popular route in western Tatras

An advantage of the route is the circuit.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)