Ukraine closes borders for one month

Support our work
As a major source of information about Slovakia in English, The Slovak Spectator decided to provide some of the essential services for foreigners living in Slovakia free of charge. If you appreciate our work, the best way to support us is to buy our digital subscription. Thank you.
Ukraine will be inaccessible to people from Slovakia for one month, starting this Saturday.
Following the continued increase of coronavirus cases in Ukraine, the authorities have decided to ban all foreigners from entering the country between August 29 and September 28, the Slovak Foreign Ministry informs on its website.Related articleTravelling abroad? You should avoid these regions Read more
Exceptions apply to people who are transiting through the territory of Ukraine and leave the country within 24 hours. Staff of foreign embassies and consulates and international organisations accredited in Ukraine are also exempt from the ban. The list also includes their family members, cargo drivers, pilots and cabin crew, train drivers and train crew.
Flights from Ukraine to Slovakia remain on hold, as does international personal railway and bus transport through all border crossings.How to travel to and from Slovakia post-coronavirus Read more
Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:
- These are the measures currently in place in Slovakia
- How Slovakia prepared for the coronavirus
- Do I have the coronavirus? How to proceed if you have a suspicion
- More information about what the coronavirus is and how to protect yourself from the infection (WHO)
- Situation update on EU/EEA and the UK as of March 6 morning
- Q&A: State of emergency declared about coronavirus
27. Aug 2020 at 17:24 | Compiled by Spectator staff