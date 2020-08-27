Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Ukraine closes borders for one month

The coronavirus situation complicates the regime on one of Slovakia's borders.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Ukraine will be inaccessible to people from Slovakia for one month, starting this Saturday.

Following the continued increase of coronavirus cases in Ukraine, the authorities have decided to ban all foreigners from entering the country between August 29 and September 28, the Slovak Foreign Ministry informs on its website.

Exceptions apply to people who are transiting through the territory of Ukraine and leave the country within 24 hours. Staff of foreign embassies and consulates and international organisations accredited in Ukraine are also exempt from the ban. The list also includes their family members, cargo drivers, pilots and cabin crew, train drivers and train crew.

Flights from Ukraine to Slovakia remain on hold, as does international personal railway and bus transport through all border crossings.

27. Aug 2020 at 17:24  | Compiled by Spectator staff

