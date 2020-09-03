Some higher, some lower. Laser measurements prove previous heights of Tatra peaks incorrect

Now, it is necessary to rewrite maps.

The peaks in the High Tatras were measured by aerial laser scanning, the most modern laser technology by plane. Check our Tatra travel guide to learn more interesting facts about the High Tatras.

The Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Authority of the Slovak Republic is mapping all Slovakia with this method.

Difference in hundreds of metres

The biggest difference was measured in the case of a peak called Malá Litvorová Veža (Small Litvorová Tower). Its height decreased by 127 metres when compared to the previous known figure.

On the other hand, Prostredný Lomnický Hrb (Middle Lomnický Hump) is 103 metres higher. Publishing houses are currently rewriting the figures in tourist maps.

New method

Laser scanning is a very precise method of mapping the country in terms of detail, as a whole data set arises where per every square metre of Slovakia there are about 10 to 40 measurements.

“The new method records all height values with a seven to two-centimetre accuracy,” said the owner of a tourist map publishing house, Ivan Uhrín, as quoted by the SITA newswire. He added that there are many metre and two-metre differences but if there is a bigger difference in metres, the number of inaccuracies decrease.

He said that it does matter that Lomnický Peak is one metre lower than before as it is one of the symbols of Slovakia. The new figure is 2,633 metres, the old 2,634 metres. Predné Solisko is 11 metres higher.

“The highest peak in Slovakia, Gerlach, remained the same. This was measured correctly,” Uhrín said. He further explained that the reason for incorrect numbers are the contour lines in the rock and overall, the difficult jaggedness of terrain, which made traditional measurements via geodetic methods harder.

The measurements of the High Tatras are from the mid-19th century. Diverse historic literature states various heights for the peaks and glacier lakes. Figures are still being updated.

Štrbské pleso Lake in the High Tatras (Source: Peter Dolinský)

3. Sep 2020 at 12:26 | Compiled by Spectator staff