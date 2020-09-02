Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Bittersweet legal victory for Roma in Strasbourg court – seven years after brutal police raid

It comes as no little irony that the ECHR judgement was delivered yesterday, when Slovakia celebrated Constitution Day, writes Marek Balaz of the European Roma Rights Centre.

Town of Moldava nad BodvouTown of Moldava nad Bodvou (Source: Sme)

A full seven years after Slovak police violently stormed a Roma settlement in Moldava nad Bodvou, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) delivered a ruling that marks an important legal victory for Roma rights and against racist policing; some kind of justice for the individual claimants; and a triumph for the Centre for Civil and Human Rights, which deserves our congratulations.

Yesterday (September 1, 2020), the Strasbourg court ruled in the case of R.R. v. Slovakia that there has been substantive and procedural violations of Article 3, and a violation of Article 14; and awarded each of the applicants €20,000 in damages and €6,500 in costs.

It comes as no little irony that the judgement was delivered yesterday, when Slovakia celebrated Constitution Day (Deň Ústavy Slovenskej republiky), for there was little way of constitutional rights accorded to the Romani victims of this notorious police raid. Reading through this judgment left me with a bitter taste.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

2. Sep 2020 at 11:56  | Marek Balaz

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Schools have opened. They have to follow strict measures

Only three schools will open later than September 2.

The school in Trenčianske Stankovce.

ECHR: Roma beaten by police suffered inhuman treatment, awarded non-pecuniary damages

The recently published verdict pertains to a notorious 2013 police raid in the eastern-Slovak town of Moldava nad Bodvou.

Settlement in Moldava nad Bodvou

Constitution adopted 28 years ago

Constitution Day is a public holiday.

Changes to the constitution were passed on June 4.

FAQs: Two masks in a school bag, gym closed for first three weeks

The Education Ministry published rules and orders about returning to schools.

Illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)