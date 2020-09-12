Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Trenčín Castle has become more "bee-ecological"

The castle's new historic apiary has four hives of bees.

(Source: Trenčín museum)

Trenčín castle has a new attraction – a historic apiary. Four hives of bees live there, and the Trenčín museum and beekeepers would like to use it to educate visitors about ecology and sustainability. Learn more about the Trenčín Region's attractions with our Trenčín Travel Guide.

Traipse through a region tangled in tales of romance, torture and prestige with the Trenčín Region Travel Guide. Traipse through a region tangled in tales of romance, torture and prestige with the Trenčín Region Travel Guide. (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

“The bee-ecological project has been arising for two years,” said Peter Martinisko, director of the museum, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “It is meant especially for children and the younger generation.”

Special events with bees

Visitors will have several options per month to participate in the educational activities linked with the apiary, under the supervision of an experienced beekeeper.

The man behind the idea to place beehives at the castle, Martin Hodoško, noted that bees at Trenčín Castle are kept ecologically, taking into consideration natural conditions. He opined that people should intervene as little as possible in the lives of bees.

“In the future, a human should be more like an observer and only take the surplus from them,” Hodoško opined, as quoted by TASR.

More bees to come

There are currently four hives of bees at the castle, but there should be some more in the spring of next year.

The castle management believes that the historic apiary will enrich the castle tour, arise interest among young people and show the importance of their lives together with supporting the idea of saving them.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Trenčín Castle Trenčín Castle (Source: www.dreamstime.com)

12. Sep 2020 at 7:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

