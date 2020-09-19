Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Devín Castle: The city's most popular museum

The Museum of City History, Museum of Arms and Museum of Clocks are also worth a visit.

View from Devín CastleView from Devín Castle (Source: TASR)

About 500 people per day visit Devín Castle, making it the most popular city monument in Bratislava.

Altogether, about 250,000 tickets to city museums are purchased every year, said Katarína Rajčanová, spokesperson of the municipality.

More and more people visit municipal museums every year; the most popular exhibitions are those linked with the history of Bratislava and Slovakia.

The most visitors go to the Museum of City History, Museum of Arms, Museum of Clocks and National Cultural Monument Devín.

The municipality decided to publish such data on the open data website of Bratislava. Visitors of the website can also find out how many visitors go to the theatre and how many registered people are in libraries.

In the upcoming weeks, people should be able to find visualised data about living and misdemeanours noted by police. They can also find out where people on Slovnaftbajk bikes usually go.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Forest in Malé Karpaty (Small Carpathians) near Buková Forest in Malé Karpaty (Small Carpathians) near Buková (Source: Tomáš Šereda)

19. Sep 2020 at 9:35  | Compiled by Spectator staff

