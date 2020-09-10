Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Tip for trip: Veľký Rozsutec, symbol of Malá Fatra

Two routes will lead tourists to the majestic peak, both offering mesmerising views.

(Source: NHF)

If you have ever seen the logo of National Park Malá Fatra (Žilina region), you might wonder about the significance of the blue and white rock.

Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide. Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide. (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

It represents Veľký Rozsutec Peak and the national park management chose it out of many other peaks to represent it. In the end, Rozsutec with its significant shape can be easily spotted from a distance.

Two routes will lead tourists to the majestic peak, both offering mesmerising views. The route can be connected with popular Jánošíkove Diery gorges; check our story about Malý Rozsutec to learn how.

To the top

This time, we parked in Štefanová, where the green touristic route begins. From here, the path mostly leads through forest, until reaching the point called Medziholie Saddle, to which several tourist routes lead.

At this point, Veľký Rozsutec is on the left and a steep route marked in red leads to the top.

Veľký Rozsutec (1,610 metres)

  • Starting point: Štefanová
  • Vertical distance: about 1,000 metres
  • Time: About 5-and-half hours (to the top and back)

Be ready for rocky terrain with some chains that will make climbing interesting but also demanding. It takes about one more hour to get to the top, where there is a double cross and book for visitors and a view, among others, of its smaller sibling Malý Rozsutec.

On the way back it is possible to make the circular route. The red will lead you to Medzirozsutce Saddle (literally, between Rozsutce). Then take the blue to Pod Tanečnicou and green to Pod Pálenicou. From this point, continue to Vrchpodžiar Saddle and back to Štefanová. It is possible to go another way around.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Veľký Choč (Northern Slovakia) Veľký Choč (Northern Slovakia) (Source: Lukáš Kucej)

10. Sep 2020 at 11:16  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Sereď drug mafia to appear in court after many years of operation

For two decades, the town of Sereď has been home to drug dealers. The first of them will stand trial in late September.

The police carry out their last 'Venal 4' search related to the drug mafia on August 17, 2020 in the town of Sereď.

Slovak expert proposed as part of the team investigating the death of Slovak citizen in Belgium

President Zuzana Čaputová condemns all forms of police brutality towards any citizen of any country.

President Zuzana Čaputová

Worse than the financial crisis: Economic recession and the very first drop in wages

Why wages did not fall during the previous crisis.

Illustrative stock photo

News digest: New rules for mass events come into force on Thursday

The overview of news from Slovakia from September 9, 2020.

A new mobile sampling site opened in Banská Bystrica.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)