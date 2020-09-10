Tip for trip: Veľký Rozsutec, symbol of Malá Fatra

If you have ever seen the logo of National Park Malá Fatra (Žilina region), you might wonder about the significance of the blue and white rock.

It represents Veľký Rozsutec Peak and the national park management chose it out of many other peaks to represent it. In the end, Rozsutec with its significant shape can be easily spotted from a distance.

Two routes will lead tourists to the majestic peak, both offering mesmerising views. The route can be connected with popular Jánošíkove Diery gorges; check our story about Malý Rozsutec to learn how.

To the top

This time, we parked in Štefanová, where the green touristic route begins. From here, the path mostly leads through forest, until reaching the point called Medziholie Saddle, to which several tourist routes lead.

At this point, Veľký Rozsutec is on the left and a steep route marked in red leads to the top.

Veľký Rozsutec (1,610 metres) Starting point: Štefanová

Štefanová Vertical distance: about 1,000 metres

about 1,000 metres Time: About 5-and-half hours (to the top and back)

Be ready for rocky terrain with some chains that will make climbing interesting but also demanding. It takes about one more hour to get to the top, where there is a double cross and book for visitors and a view, among others, of its smaller sibling Malý Rozsutec.

On the way back it is possible to make the circular route. The red will lead you to Medzirozsutce Saddle (literally, between Rozsutce). Then take the blue to Pod Tanečnicou and green to Pod Pálenicou. From this point, continue to Vrchpodžiar Saddle and back to Štefanová. It is possible to go another way around.

10. Sep 2020