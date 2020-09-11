Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Czechia may be added to the red list and more new rules are put in place

The pandemic commission recommends people do not travel and extends the compulsory wearing of masks in schools until the end of the month.

Health Minister Marek KrajčíHealth Minister Marek Krajčí (Source: TASR)

The coronavirus situation in Slovakia is much worse than it was last week, Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) said after the September 11 session of the pandemic commission.

The number of red regions has increased in the past seven days. The red regions now include the entire city of Bratislava, Nitra, Tvrdošín, Stará Ľubovňa, and Michalovce. Several districts have been added to the orange list.

The commission will therefore propose several new measures and limitations, including the closure of the border with Ukraine and adding the Czech Republic to the risky countries.

Recommendations:

  • The commission recommends that no one should travel.
  • Seniors are recommended to get vaccinated against the flu and pneumococcal infections.
  • In red and orange districts, the commission recommends a ban on visits to social care facilities and people should not organise family events.

Measures proposed from September 16, 2020:

- Ban on mass events in restaurants and accommodation facilities - with the exception of weddings and funeral gatherings.

- Stricter conditions for sports camps.

- The obligation to wear masks at schools should be extended until the end of September.

Measures proposed from October 1, 2020:

Weddings in Slovakia to be limited to 30 people.

Green regions:

  • Outside events: up to 200 people
  • Inside events: up to 100 people

Orange and red regions:

  • Outside events: up to 100 people
  • Inside events: up to 50 people

Proposed travel limits

Travel should be limited too. The minister explicitly called on people not to travel.

The Health Ministry announced new risky regions:

  • Austria: Vienna, Tirol, Vorarlberg
  • Czech Republic: Prague, Stredočeský region, Jihočeský region, Jihomoravský region, Karlovarský region, Vysočina region, Královéhradecky region, Liberecký region, Pardubický region, Plzenský region
  • Hungary: Budapest, Fejér, Hajdú-Bihár, Pest
  • Poland: Lesser Poland region

The pandemic commission will propose the closure of borders with Ukraine on Monday based on the meeting of the crisis staff.

The commission considers the Czech republic as a risky country. Austria and Hungary are considered to be countries with unfavourable development of the disease.

It will be recommended that The Czech Republic be added to the list of red countries, meaning people coming to Slovakia from there will need to go into compulsory quarantine and take a COVID test not earlier than five days after arrival to Slovakia.

11. Sep 2020 at 17:42  | Compiled by Spectator staff

