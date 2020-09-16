Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

The older the vine, the better the wine. How to keep an old vineyard alive

A group of friends has revitalised the Tále vineyard in Bratislava's Rača.

Vinica Tál wineyardVinica Tál wineyard (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide!Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

“There is nothing better than enjoying the view of the city from this place with a glass of wine made from grapes grown here,” said Marek Novotný. He stands in the restored vineyard of Tále above Bratislava’s borough of Rača with the city glowing below in the distance, a glass of the red Frankovka Modrá in his hand shining with rich ruby colour.

Frankovka Modrá, known to English speakers by its German name Blaufränkisch, is a wine typical for Rača, the once famous wine-producing village on the foothill of the Small Carpathians, now one of the boroughs of Bratislava.

While in the past there were some 350 hectares of attended and fruiting vineyrads around the village, now they account for only about 160 hectares.

A wineyard that is a dream come true

16. Sep 2020 at 14:55  | Jana Liptáková

