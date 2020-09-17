Weeds after Storm. Corruption charges in judiciary in Žilina now

Police have been investigating suspected extensive corruption for five years, now they have brought charges against judges and others.

What happened?

The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) intervened in Žilina (north of Slovakia) on September 14 against judges and people who were bribing them in order to “buy” a desired verdict.

The media reported that NAKA detained five people including the chair of the Regional Court in Žilina, Eva Kyselová, judge of the Žilina District Court; the currently out of service Daniel Béreš; and retired Judge Pavol Polka; Béreš’s childhood friend Juraj Filipovič; and attorney Ľuboš Mahdoň. NAKA raided three houses and charged 11 people.

Kyselová was released without charges on September 15, based on the decision of the plenum of the Constitutional Court.

17. Sep 2020 at 14:24 | Compiled by Spectator staff