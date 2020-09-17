Studio that designed Google headquarters will work on a project in Bratislava

The new campus of the Eset software firm will be located in the premises of the former Military Hospital.

The location where the new science and technology campus should be located. (Source: Eset)

The Danish architecture studio that designed the Google headquarters in Mountain View and in London will design a major real estate project in Bratislava.

The Bjarke Ingels Group - BIG has won the tender for the new campus-style headquarters of the Eset software company, to be located in the area of the former Military hospital in Bratislava - Patrónka, the Index business magazine reports.

Eset claims they have selected the winner from hundreds of architecture studios from around the world. At the beginning of the international tender, they came up with a list of possible partners, made up of 270 studios from 26 countries. They later longlisted 30 of them, and in another round 10 made it on the shortlist.

17. Sep 2020 at 17:09 | Compiled by Spectator staff