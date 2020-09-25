Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
BRINGING WORLD TO THE CLASSROOM

His initial bet on an unknown school got him to Canada

Andrej Grman transferred from a regular school to the LEAF Academy in Bratislava, hoping to pursue a career in business one day.

Andrej Grman is a Leaf Academy graduate, currently studying at the University of British Columbia. Andrej Grman is a Leaf Academy graduate, currently studying at the University of British Columbia. (Source: Courtesy of Andrej Grman)

While he was bored on a winter day a few years ago, Partizánske-born student Andrej Grman read the non-profit organisation LEAF’s website, learning more about the organisation’s yet-to-be-opened academy.

Despite initial scepticism about the new boarding school, he made a decision to move from a Partizánske secondary school to LEAF Academy because he wanted to improve his English and gain international experience.

“I gave it a go,” the recent LEAF Academy graduate claimed in the Bringing World to the Classroom podcast.

The school taught him how to turn ideas into reality.

Listen to the podcast to learn more about the academy, which opened in September 2016, and how it helped Grman get closer to his dream of working in the business industry and studying in Canada.

EXAM TOPIC: Education

Other study materials:

I’m proud of my Roma pupils, a teacher from a Svit school saysRead more  Unusual subjects are part of the curriculum in Slovak schoolsRead more  Glossary: A teaching programme creates a new generation of education leaders in SlovakiaRead more 

The Spectator College is a programme designed to support the study and teaching of English in Slovakia, as well as to inspire interest in important public issues among young people.

25. Sep 2020 at 7:29  | Peter Dlhopolec

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Spectator College

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

We will make clear where we belong, foreign minister says

Minister Ivan Korčok outlined his foreign policy strategy to the MPs.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok

Trust me, I’m not a politician

Central Europe’s finest populist practices are on display in Slovakia.

Boris Kollár and Igor Matovič during the coalition talks in March 2020.

News digest: Ukrainian president visits, foreign minister unveils his commandments

Read your overview of news from Slovakia on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

British nationals advised against non-essential travel to Slovakia

Anyone returning to the UK from Slovakia as of September 26 must self-isolate upon their return.

Illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)