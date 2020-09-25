His initial bet on an unknown school got him to Canada

Andrej Grman transferred from a regular school to the LEAF Academy in Bratislava, hoping to pursue a career in business one day.

Andrej Grman is a Leaf Academy graduate, currently studying at the University of British Columbia. (Source: Courtesy of Andrej Grman)

While he was bored on a winter day a few years ago, Partizánske-born student Andrej Grman read the non-profit organisation LEAF’s website, learning more about the organisation’s yet-to-be-opened academy.

Despite initial scepticism about the new boarding school, he made a decision to move from a Partizánske secondary school to LEAF Academy because he wanted to improve his English and gain international experience.

“I gave it a go,” the recent LEAF Academy graduate claimed in the Bringing World to the Classroom podcast.

The school taught him how to turn ideas into reality.

Listen to the podcast to learn more about the academy, which opened in September 2016, and how it helped Grman get closer to his dream of working in the business industry and studying in Canada.

https://www.podbean.com/media/player/5rji9-ec2362?from=usersite&skin=1&share=1&fonts=Helvetica&auto=0&download=1&version=1

EXAM TOPIC: Education

Other study materials:

I’m proud of my Roma pupils, a teacher from a Svit school says Read more

Unusual subjects are part of the curriculum in Slovak schools Read more

Glossary: A teaching programme creates a new generation of education leaders in Slovakia Read more

The Spectator College is a programme designed to support the study and teaching of English in Slovakia, as well as to inspire interest in important public issues among young people.

25. Sep 2020 at 7:29 | Peter Dlhopolec