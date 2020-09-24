Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Free guided tour of Bratislava this Sunday

The tour with a local is in English.

(Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

Non-Slovak speakers will have a chance to discover Bratislava this Sunday, September 27.

On the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of its first information centre, the Bratislava Tourist Board is organising free guided tours around the city centre, focused on some special themes. The one on September 27 will be in English.

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Anyone who is interested can come, regardless of whether they have arrived in the city only recently or have been living here for years but have never gotten a chance to learn more about Bratislava.

It is also a great way to meet other people from across the globe who call Bratislava their home.

The tour guide, Simon, will show people the landmarks and the main sights of the city like St Michael’s Gate, St Martin’s Cathedral, the Old Town Hall and the Main Square, as well as some lesser-known gems. Along with some basic historical facts, people will learn more about Slovak culture & traditions, cuisine, language, rich musical history, and what is the biggest fear of all Slovak grandmothers.

Registration for the event is necessary (link here). The meeting point is near the Ganymede’s Fountain, right in front of the historic building of the Slovak National Theatre (on Hviezdoslavovo Square) at 10:00.

Bratislava travel guide: 

24. Sep 2020 at 11:18  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Bratislava

