Ukrainian president praised Slovakia for not recognising annexation of Crimea

President Zuzana Čaputová also noted that Slovakia supports the integration of Ukraine in the EU.

President Zuzana Čaputová welcomed her Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the Presidential Palace on September 24.

The two agreed that the relationship between both countries is good and constructive in the long-term. They talked about the current situation with COVID-19, cultural and sports cooperation, and the problem of smuggling.

They also signed an agreement that allows Ukrainians to use Slovak aerial space for flights to the Uzhhorod airport.

Peace in Ukraine a priority

Čaputová appreciated the longest ceasefire in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine, which has lasted for several months already.

“The situation is not stable yet, but without progress, we have no hope for saving peace in our country,” Zelensky told media, adding that it is one of the crucial points to restore peace in Ukraine.

They need support, he added, and thanked Slovakia for its solidarity and assistance.

Čaputová in Ukraine: Every country can freely choose where it wants to belong Read more

Support for EU integration

Čaputová also noted that Slovakia supports the integration of Ukraine into the EU.

When asked what Slovakia does to support Ukraine's integration, she said that it is mainly the consistent approach of the country and all representatives of the EU. She also reminded that each country has a right to choose where it will belong.

“I think it is very important to give the country a vision,” Čaputová told the media.

24. Sep 2020 at 12:01 | Compiled by Spectator staff