Tip for trip: Wooden miniature church park

The village of Ulič in eastern Slovakia near the town of Snina, conceals an open-air museum with miniatures of churches from eastern Slovakia, an inseparable part of Slovak national cultural heritage.
The churches are mainly from the 18th century and many of them no longer exist.
They are made of oak and pine wood at a scale of 1:10. The gallery is located in the local park and is open to the public free of charge.
8. Oct 2020 at 11:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff