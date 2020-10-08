Tip for trip: Wooden miniature church park

Many of these churches do not exist anymore.

The village of Ulič in eastern Slovakia near the town of Snina, conceals an open-air museum with miniatures of churches from eastern Slovakia, an inseparable part of Slovak national cultural heritage.

The churches are mainly from the 18th century and many of them no longer exist.

They are made of oak and pine wood at a scale of 1:10. The gallery is located in the local park and is open to the public free of charge.

Wooden church in Bodružal (Source: Maník)

8. Oct 2020 at 11:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff